Kitten Turns Into A Total Snug Bug After Meeting Foster Mom

With a name like “Prince Puddin'” it’s hard to believe a kitten could be anything but a charmer. And charm he did.

In April of 2017, the 4-week-old little cutie was brought into the Toronto Humane Society after a dog had found him and brought him to his owner, as reported by Love Meow.

And when Prince Puddin’ met his new foster mom, Tania, it was love at first sight.

“He was on his back with his tiny pink paws up in the air and he fit in the palm of my hand. He was very friendly from the beginning,” she told Love Meow.

She nicknamed him “Puddin'” and snuggled with him as often as she could while he was in her care.

“He was very purry and cuddly,” Tania said. “I wanted to put him in my pocket and carry him around with me.”

When Puddin’ was old enough to be neutered, he was brought back to the shelter for surgery and was immediately adopted by a loving family.

His new humans better be ready for around-the-clock snugs!