Kitten Sees Snow For First Time And Might Be The Only One Excited About Storms To Come

Winter can be cold, winter can be bleak, winter can blow. But there is someone out there who might make you think of it as a wonderland once again.

A kitten shows pure glee while playing in snowfall in a video on Twitter. Video Cats posted the clip of the cute gray cat batting the snowflakes falling all-around while experiencing snow for the first time.

Kitten sees snow for the first time pic.twitter.com/8XWL3Eqe1n — VIDEO CATS 💙 (@videocats) January 19, 2018

There’s dancing, there’s swatting, there’s nothing but total happiness. This kitten’s spirit could turn a thousand bad days into good ones.

Now that we’ve seen this, we might take a second look at winter. Maybe it’s not such a bad time, after all.