Kitten Sees Snow For First Time And Might Be The Only One Excited About Storms To Come

“It’s as if thousands of tiny, melty cat toys fell from the sky.” — Kitten, probably.

"I got it! I got it! I got that one, too!" Via Video Cats/Twitter
Winter can be cold, winter can be bleak, winter can blow. But there is someone out there who might make you think of it as a wonderland once again.

A kitten shows pure glee while playing in snowfall in a video on Twitter. Video Cats posted the clip of the cute gray cat batting the snowflakes falling all-around while experiencing snow for the first time.

There’s dancing, there’s swatting, there’s nothing but total happiness. This kitten’s spirit could turn a thousand bad days into good ones.

Now that we’ve seen this, we might take a second look at winter. Maybe it’s not such a bad time, after all.

