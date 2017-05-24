Kitten Rescued From Pallet Yard Won’t Stop Snuggling Everyone’s Shoulders

Someone found an odd thing in a Southern California woodpile a couple of months ago: a tiny kitten. They swept up the little feline and brought him to just the right spot.

Woody was a lonely kitten until he was rescued from a stack of pallets and he won’t stop showing his appreciation, a video on YouTube posted by SlideShow ForFun shows. The adorable fluffy cat looks awfully cute perched above everyone’s shoulders in the video, especially on his foster mom, Sandra.

Sandra cares for lots of foster cats in Los Angeles, California. On the first day she took him in, he slept after a nice meal then awoke and curled right up on Sandra’s shoulders.

“He’s small enough for now to perch up there but at some point he’s going to be too big,” text on the video reads.

“Woody freely passes out kisses and head butts to his new humans,” the video text continues. “He is one happy and grateful kitten. Happily, Woody found a forever home!”

We’re so happy for the good news. As long as Woody has a shoulder to lean on, we know he’ll be a lucky kitty.