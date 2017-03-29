This Kitten Has More Personality In One Ear Than We Have In Our Whole Bodies

What does it take to be all kitten? Attitude, that’s what.

So when a one-eared kitten came to the Humane Society of Richland County in Mansfield, Ohio, workers there saw beyond the healed head wound to the spirit of the tiny kitty. And as they investigated the cause and cure of the sore they grew to love her.





“Vandy is, in all ways, a normal kitten,” Missy Houghton, shelter director at the HSRC, told Petcha.com. “Vandy loves playing in the little ball pit we bought for the shelter ferret. She loves watching the office rats, sleeping in letter trays and demanding excessive attention.”

Named after Evander Holyfield, the boxer whose ear famously was bitten off by Mike Tyson, Vandy was brought to the shelter by someone who saw the kitten struggling. She believed her ear to be bitten off by the young cat’s mother.

A vet assessed that the injuries could have come from her mother or from a burn, but that there’s really no way to know for certain. However the trauma occurred, Vandy is in good hands now, being treated by vets and nurtured by caring staff.

“She is currently staying in my office at the shelter and she may spend weekends at staff homes until she’s adopted, Houghton told Petcha. “We’re looking for that to be in about another month or so.”

In the meantime, she’s found a home with the loving staff of the shelter. On Facebook they joked that they’d fight each other to spend time with her; photos show she’s clearly receiving a lot of love. Giving her up might be hard but would be for the best.

“We just want her to go to a home that will love her the way she deserves and will be committed to her for her lifetime,” Houghton said.

And the way she deserves to be loved is clearly 100 percent.