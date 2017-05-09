Kitten Encounters Cardboard Box And Immediately Falls In Love

Cats and cardboard boxes go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s a love affair that starts very early on in a cat’s life.

We get to see a kitten’s first encounter with the beloved box in a YouTube posted by Rumble Viral last year but making the internet rounds again. As you might’ve guessed, it’s love at first sight.

Wampa the kitten sits in the box, on the box and under the box. She defends the box from canine clutches and generally has a ball with the newfound love of her life, Boxie McBoxerson.

It’s the beginning of a beautiful relationship that we’re sure will stand the test of time.