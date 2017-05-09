Kitten Encounters Cardboard Box And Immediately Falls In Love

Witness the moment a kitten falls head over paws for a cardboard box.

Kitten and Boxie sitting in a tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G!
Cats and cardboard boxes go together like peanut butter and jelly. It’s a love affair that starts very early on in a cat’s life.

We get to see a kitten’s first encounter with the beloved box in a YouTube posted by Rumble Viral last year but making the internet rounds again. As you might’ve guessed, it’s love at first sight.

“Hello, handsome.” Via Rumble Viral/YouTube

Wampa the kitten sits in the box, on the box and under the box. She defends the box from canine clutches and generally has a ball with the newfound love of her life, Boxie McBoxerson.

“This box is taken. Move along, dog.” Via Rumble Viral/YouTube

It’s the beginning of a beautiful relationship that we’re sure will stand the test of time.

