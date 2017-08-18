Kitten Abandoned By Mom Gets Second Chance At Life

A newborn kitten abandoned by her mom likely would’ve lived a very short life had it not been for the kind couple who took her in and gave her round-the clock care.

Now the 7-week-old rescue, named Sassy, is growing up into a healthy kitty and making herself at home with her new family.

“We love her so much, and she has really grown and flourished,” her one owner, Katie, told Petcha.com. “We honestly didn’t know if she would make it, but we are so excited to have her as a part of our lives.”





Katie and Scott, who live in Parker, Colorado, rescued Sassy on July 11 when she was only 1 week old. Katie’s friend had heard a kitten meowing in her backyard around 8 p.m. with no mama cat in sight. The next day, the tiny kitten was still there. As temperatures climbed to 100 degrees Fahrenheit, Scott and Katie knew they had to act and they had to act fast.

“We had no choice but to bring her inside,” Katie said. “She hadn’t eaten for almost a whole day.”

Sassy was about 5 ounces and her eyes were not open all the way yet. She had no teeth and her legs could barely support her body.

“She was not walking at all,” Katie recalled.

But the teeny, tiny kitten had found her voice, and she sure did use it.

“She was meowing non-stop,” Katie said.

Sassy needed to eat, so the couple set to work trying to feed the fussy kitten.

“We had to bottle feed her every 3 to 4 hours,” Katie told Petcha. “Initially, she wouldn’t latch onto the bottle and wouldn’t stop meowing long enough for us to feed her.”

They also had to help her go to the bathroom. At that young of an age, kittens can’t go to the bathroom by themselves. Usually their mom will lick their hindquarters to stimulate them to go potty. But with mom out of the picture, Scott and Katie rubbed Sassy’s bottom with a warm washcloth to help her go.

Young kittens also have difficulty regulating their body temperature, so Sassy slept on a heating pad.

But before long, Sassy got the hang of this kitten thing.

She became a champ at being bottle fed, and gained 3 ounces in the first week. Then at 5 weeks, she hopped into her litter box and went potty all by herself.

Paint me like one of your French girls #rescue #rescuekitten #kitten #kittensofinstagram #sassy #sassafrass #cat #catsofinstagram #paintmelikeoneofyourfrenchgirls #sassycat #lookatthoselegs A post shared by Sassy The Kitten (@sassy_kitten_711) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

Sassy has been given a clean bill of health and is in full-on kitten mode.

“She’s walking, running and pouncing just fine!” Katie said. “Her teeth came in and she loves scratching and biting all her toys.”

She loves to explore and play with her dog sister, Molly.

“She’s always playful!” Katie said. “She asserts her well around the bog dogs in her life and likes to play with them. She’ll chew on their fur and pounce on their feet. She will roll onto her back and want us to tickle her belly, but she’ll swat at your hands.”

She steals socks, climbs up onto furniture to get attention, and drags her little toy mouse around. It seems the name Sassy is a perfect fit for the curious kitten.

But it isn’t all go go go. Sassy enjoys cuddling with her humans as well.

“She can sleep anywhere, but her favorite place is wrapped in a blanket with one of us,” Katie said.

Sounds like Sassy knows exactly who to thank for how far she’s come. We can’t wait to see what else is in store for this spunky little girl.

You can continue to watch little Sassy grow by following her on Instagram at @sassy_kitten_711.