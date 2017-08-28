Katy Perry And Her Dog Dress As Khaleesi And Drogon At The MTV VMAs

Everyone has “Game of Thrones” fever right now, and with the finale airing last night during MTV’s Video Music Awards, Katy Perry got into character at the awards show as she took the stage.

Knowing hardcore GOT fans would be tuning in to the VMAs after the season 7 finale was over, Katy Perry dressed up as the Mother of Dragons, aka Daenerys Targaryen, aka Khaleesi. But she wasn’t alone! She also dressed her dog, Nugget, as Drogon, Dany’s main fire-breathing baby.

The segment was specifically for the “Thrones” crowd, recapping all the cool stuff that went down on the awards show while they were turned into the drama happening in Westeros.

And while Perry certainly did her best to sell us on the killer outfits, bold performances, and amazing guest appearances, it’s hard to top an approaching army of frozen zombies. That is, unless, Nugget can spit fire upon hearing her say, “Dracarys!”

Either way, Nugget sure did look adorable.