K-9 Works Out With Police Officers So He Can Get The Bad Guys

What better way for a K-9 officer to prepare to apprehend suspects than to work out with his fellow officers!

That is exactly what K-9 Nitro, with the Gulf Shores Police Department in Gulf Shores, Alabama, does. In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, the young K-9 is seen doing push-ups with two other officers.

It’s 9:00 PM #GulfShores! Go ahead and follow the #9PMRoutine.

K9 Nitro, Officer Cowan and Officer Hancock are getting warmed up and ready to apprehend any bad guys that break the law! Posted by Gulf Shores Police Department on Saturday, November 18, 2017

The “9 p.m. routine” encourages the community to remove valuables from the car and lock it up.

​Nitro is the newest member of the department’s four K-9 unit. He is a 2-year-old Dutch Shepherd who joined the department in February. K-9 Nitro completed 480 hours of training before joining the department, according to Alabama.com.

The community loved the video, and also showed a lot of love for the newest member of the K-9 team.



Go get those bad guys, Nitro!