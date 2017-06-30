Police Department’s Very First K-9 Retires After 8 Years On The Force

Ezzo, a K-9 with the Cudahy Police Department in Wisconsin, has retired after a whopping 8 and a half years protecting the citizens of the small town.

Ezzo was the very first K-9 to join the newly formed Cudahy Canine Unit on October 1, 2008. Ezzo and his handler, Officer Brian Olson, were awarded K-9 Rookie Handler of the Year by the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Canine Handler’s Association.

Ezzo served the town well, appearing in parades serving as a community liaison for the police department, visiting Cub Scouts and, of course, doing what he liked best: working with the Cudahy Police Department to apprehend bad guys. K-9 Rex and Officer Zinnecker will take over Ezzo and Officer Olson’s duties.

Nearly nine years on the force is quite the feat, That is 50 dog years. Enjoy your retirement with Officer Olson. You have earned it.