Just Food For Dogs Brand Issues Recall

JustFoodForDogs, LLC, of Los Alamitos, California, is voluntarily recalling three dog food products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Listeria monocytogenes is a pathogenic bacteria that causes listeriosis, an infection that attacks the central nervous system in humans. The company said that the bacteria may not affect healthy dogs, but could have an adverse effect on weakened or older dogs.

The three JustFoodForDogs recipes being recalled are:

Turducken (all batch dates)

Beef and Russet Potato

Fish and Sweet Potato

The company wrote on its Facebook page that a customer told them she had fed her dogs the JustFoodForDogs Turducken recipe and the dogs got sick with vomiting and diarrhea. The dogs fully recovered the next day with no need to see a veterinarian. The company immediately tested the recipe in question and confirmed that the human-grade green beans in the recipe were contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

If you use these foods, please stop immediately and dispose of them. The company said it will immediately credit your account for any purchases that were made between Nov. 1, 2017, and Jan. 14, 2018. The company also announced that it will make the same three products without the green beans available on January 17 at all locations that sell the products.

For more information, contact JustFoodForDogs at 949-662-1414, via email at support@justfoodfordogs.com or visit the company’s website at justfoodfordogs.com.