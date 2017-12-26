Jennifer Garner Reads Christmas Books To Her Dog And It’s The Cutest

Christmas might be officially over, but Jennifer Garner is about to fill your heart with the spirit of the season by reading Christmas stories to her dog, Birdie.
Garner shared a video of her Christmas story time with Birdie on Instagram, and the internet quickly fell in love with everything about it. In the video, Garner is sitting in a cozy chair next to her Christmas tree, with the giant and sleepy Birdie in her lap.
There are so many festive Christmas books to put a jingle in your giddy up.🎅🏻🎄 Here’s a little list of Birdie’s faves: –Santa Claus the World’s Number One Toy Expert by @marlafrazee –Silver Packages by Cynthia Rylant (Warning: this will make you cry it’s so beautiful) –The Finest Christmas Tree by John and Ann Hassett –The Stickman by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler –everything @maryengelbreit –The Elves and the Shoemaker, based on the Brothers Grimm and illustrated by Jim LaMarche –The Little Reindeer by Nicola Killen #merrymerrychristmas #bookswithbirdie
Garner reads several books to Birdie, who is adorably conked out for most of it.
Birdie is also wearing a Santa hat, which makes the whole scene a million times cuter.
Merry Christmas, Birdie! And the whole Garner family.