Japanese Style Dispatch: Get Your Cat A Scarf

Scarves are great accessories. They add a spot of color, keep your neck warm and let you make a great exit when you grab one end and toss it briskly across your shoulder, with panache or indignation, your pick.
We thought it was a perfect fit, then, when we heard that scarves for cats are trending in Japan, according to Rocket News 24. Who else can convey super panache and total indignation, often mere minutes apart?
The company at the forefront of this trend is col. Its Cat Scarf is made of knitted acrylic and available in cat and kitten size. You can buy them from the col store or Amazon Japan for 1,980 yen ($17.60).
Elsewhere in Japan, folks are making their own cat scarves. They look equally as dashing, and come in even more varieties.
If we see even more people be-scarfing their cats we’ll know it’s a legitimate trend. Especially when we see cats giving a “Good day, sir” scarf-end toss across the shoulder when they leave a room.