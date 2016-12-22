Japanese Style Dispatch: Get Your Cat A Scarf

Scarves are great accessories. They add a spot of color, keep your neck warm and let you make a great exit when you grab one end and toss it briskly across your shoulder, with panache or indignation, your pick.

We thought it was a perfect fit, then, when we heard that scarves for cats are trending in Japan, according to Rocket News 24. Who else can convey super panache and total indignation, often mere minutes apart?



The company at the forefront of this trend is col. Its Cat Scarf is made of knitted acrylic and available in cat and kitten size. You can buy them from the col store or Amazon Japan for 1,980 yen ($17.60).



#ネコマフラー#ネコ帽子#嫌がってると思いきや#ずっと被ってる#みんちくりん#可愛すぎる〜 #2回目の投稿#もはやインスタマスター A photo posted by ねぎしはる (@tamanegi38) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:10am PST

Elsewhere in Japan, folks are making their own cat scarves. They look equally as dashing, and come in even more varieties.



#久々に手芸してみた #ネコマフラー #友達ニャンコが着けてくれて嬉しい #クリスマス気分味わえた #麦♡ A photo posted by ayako saito (@ayaetu) on Dec 26, 2016 at 3:58am PST

If we see even more people be-scarfing their cats we’ll know it’s a legitimate trend. Especially when we see cats giving a “Good day, sir” scarf-end toss across the shoulder when they leave a room.