Jack Russell Terriers Expert Advice

Trainer

“People think that Jack Russell Terriers naturally behave like they do on television, but this couldn’t be farther from the truth. What you see on TV is the result of years of training and hours of work for each scene.” – Lindsey Hinds of Ricochet Pawsitive Training and JRT’s in Forney Texas (from Popular Dogs: Jack Russell Terriers)

Veterinarian

“We see a lot of patella [kneecap] disease in little dogs [like Jack Russell Terriers]. It’s not necessarily related to Legg-Perthes [disease of the femur head], but it can contribute to the hind limb lameness and predispose the animal to degenerative joint disease in the stifles [knees].” – Dianne Dunning, D.V.M., M.S. Assiant professor of veterinary clinical medicine at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign (from Popular Dogs: Jack Russell Terriers)

Breeder

“No two Jack Russells look a like. They vary in type, color and markings, and that’s an attractive part of the breed to those of us who love them. The best part about this dog is not conformation. The JRT is not a show dog, it’s a working dog, and working does not necessarily mean hunting. These dogs are happy doing agility, racing and going to ground.” — Terri Batzer of Briarpatch Jack Russells and administrative director of The Jack Russell Terrier Club of America. (from Popular Dogs: Jack Russell Terriers)

Grooming

Jack Russells were bred to hunt foxes, and this means sometimes digging out their quarry. Owners often approach groomers about cutting nails short to prevent digging. However, digging is instinctual to JRT and no amount of nail trimming can prevent that. Rather nails should be clipped to allow the dog to remain properly forward in its feet and not be forced to walk on its pasterns (the hind part of the foot) due to long nails. — Diana Mohler former grooming shop owner of Elsinore, California (from Popular Dogs: Jack Russell Terriers)