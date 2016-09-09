Injured Dog Leads Rescuers To Her Newborn Puppies

Vera the Spanish Greyhound was found scavenging through the trash in southern Spain. She was skin and bones and had a broken leg.

A stranger, Lianne Powell, found her and took pity on the poor dog, Metro UK reports. Powell took her to the local veterinary clinic, Clinivet in Turre, Spain.

There, veterinarian Ellen Sobry put Vera’s broken leg in a cast. Vera was lactating and she had blood on her bottom, signaling to Sobry that the dog had recently given birth. But where were the babies? How would they find them?

They turned to Vera.





Despite her condition, the tough mama set out to return to her babies. Only this time, Powell and Sobry would be by her side and be able to give the puppies the care they so desperately needed.

Vera led them to an abandoned car two miles away, according to Metro. Inside, they found 10 puppies — 6 girls and 4 boys.

“She knew where she was going,” Sobry told Metro. “She led us to them, it was incredible. I couldn’t believe what I saw.”

Powell and Sobry brought Vera and her brood back to the veterinary clinic where the dogs could be cared for and kept safe.

They believe Vera had been dumped by hunters and gave birth alone. Her doctor is unsure how she ended up with a broken leg.

“We see more strays every day. This is the end of the hunting season. It’s bad at the moment,” Sobry told Metro. “They have no use for them anymore. They’re used for hunting and when they slow down, they just throw them out.”

After a couple weeks, the family was sent to live at a foster home. They will stay there until they can be placed in permanent homes. Ibizan Hound Rescue announced Feb. 1, 2017, that one of the puppies already has a home lined up. For more info on Vera or her puppies, contact the rescue at info@ibizanhoundrescue.com or message them on Facebook.

Vera made sure her puppies were safe and sound. We hope someone will do the same for her and give this strong, fighter of a mama her own forever home.