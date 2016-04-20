In Cat Infiltration News: Cats Now Part Of Westminster Dog Show

Each year, everyone gets all excited about the Westminster dog show, for probably all 141 years it’s been held. But what the big, annual, all-breed dog show in New York City really lacks is, let’s be honest, cats. And that ends now.

Dogs and cats will be shown together at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. They won’t be competing on the show floor, but cats will be featured in the show’s “Meet The Breeds” event. Cats have participated in “Meet The Breeds” in the past, but the event hasn’t always been held as part of the Westminster dog show.



Excited to announce that cats will be back at this year’s @akcdoglovers Meet the Breeds. #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/lI7slCuWeI — Westminster Dog Show (@WKCDOGS) January 30, 2017

“Dog and cat lovers will have a unique opportunity to meet and visit with hundreds of adorable dogs and cats while learning about responsible pet ownership and finding out what breed of dog might be right for their lifestyle,” according a press release for the Meet and Compete portion of the show. “Elaborately decorated booths depict fun elements of each breed’s history. Attendees can learn about each breed from experts like breeders, enthusiasts, trainers and groomers.”

The text is still a little heavy on the dog side (what about what breed of cat might be right for their lifestyle?) but still this is prominent placement for what’s sometimes considered America’s second favorite pet. This is basically the Super Bowl of pets, and it’s good to see cats represented.

“Meet the Breeds” is scheduled for Feb. 11, 2017. The the 141st Westminster dog show is scheduled for Feb. 13 and 14. Visit the WKC’s website for more information and to see the TV schedule.