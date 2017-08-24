Photo Of Solar Eclipse Looks Exactly Like Dog’s Face

Sometimes the things we see cannot always be explained. A family in New Jersey experienced that this week after they saw a picture of the solar eclipse and it looked exactly like their dog Cody’s face.

Mark Magariello was in awe after looking at a photo his coworker, Stephen Wilkins, had taken of the solar eclipse, NJ.com reports. Magariello’s immediate reaction to the photo was, “Oh, my god, it looks just like my dog Cody.”

Cody is a 2-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who his other owner, Nina Magariello, describes as “a little out there.”

“He is kind of a crazy dog,” she told NJ.com.

When Nina showed the photo to their children, Jenna, age 14, and Jack, age 10, they thought the photo was fake.

“It was hysterical,” Nina told NJ.com of her children’s reaction.

As for her own thoughts on the strange cosmic event, she said, “Seeing your dog in the sky is very random.”

What do you think? Is that Cody in the clouds?