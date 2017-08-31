Husky Goes Delightfully Nuts When Left Home Alone

Ever wonder what your pets do at home the moment you leave? If you install a camera, you no longer have to wonder. And what you discover will most likely crack you up.

In a video uploaded to YouTube by Gone to the Snow Dogs, a 14-year-old Husky named Oakley has a solo party on the couch when she’s left home alone. The camera catches this old girl doing countless couch zoomies and barking each time.

The best part comes when a second dog enters the room to see what the heck the racket is. It’s clear that Oakley tries to demonstrate to the other dog that this rebellious behavior is AWESOME and he (or she) should totally join in.

Despite Oakley’s best efforts, the second Husky doesn’t partake in the couch zoomies, and leaves the room looking baffled.

But Oakley is an independent lady, and continues to zoom across the couch on her own. Get it, girl!