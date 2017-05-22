Husky Caught On Camera Stealing Loaf Of Bread From Store

A Siberian Husky was apprehended by animal control officers in Shafter, California, after trying to walk out of dollar store without paying a buck for a loaf of bread. The dog walked into the store and scoped the place out before making a run for it with the bread.

“This dog came in and he was really friendly, looking around,” Dollar General employee Abby Lopez told KGET 17. “Next thing we know, he grabs a piece of bread and starts running around with (another employee).”

Surveillance video shows the dog making a run for the door with an employee literally on his tail. The two struggle with the loaf of bread until the dog gets free and takes off with the bread.

That is when Shafter Animal Control was called. Animal control came out to the store the next day and found not one but two Huskies behind the store without identification of any kind, apparently ready to make another heist.

“They end up getting greedy, which is why they get caught, and unfortunately in this case, the culprits were apprehended,” Nick Riddick, Shafter’s animal control manager told KGET 17.

“They will be held for the requisite time period after which point we will certify them good for adoption and they will most likely be put up for adoption.”

Now the Huskies will be fed every day and hopefully will find forever homes.