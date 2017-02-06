‘Hunk of Beef’ Dog Food Recalled After 5 Dogs Become Sick, 1 Dies

Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Company of Wheeling, Illinois, has voluntarily recalled specific lots of its Hunk of Beef product due to possible contamination with pentobarbital.

Pentobarbital is a barbiturate that can cause drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death. It is used in euthanasia.

Pentobarbital was found in one lot of Evanger’s Hunk of Beef Au Jus. Although it was detected in a single lot, Evanger’s is voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef products that were manufactured the same week out of “an abundance of caution.”

The recalled items have lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB and 1816E13HB, and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the barcode reads 20109, which can be found on the back of the product label.

The recalled 12-ounce cans were distributed to retail locations and sold online in the following states: Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Five dogs fell ill and one dog died after eating the food, the company reported.

The beef used in the food came from one supplier, which slaughters cows in a USDA facility, according to the company. The beef is specifically used for the Hunk of Beef product and no other products. Evanger’s is investigating how pentobarbital entered its raw material supply.

This is the first recall for Evanger’s in its 82 years of manufacturing, the company reported.

Pet owners who bought the recalled items should return it to the store where they purchased it for a full refund. Consumers with questions can call Evanger’s at 847-537-0102.