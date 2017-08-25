Hundreds Of Dogs Rescued From Puerto Rican Animal Shelters Brought To U.S.

More than 200 dogs from Puerto Rico who would most likely have been euthanized had they stayed on the island have been saved thanks to an airlift that brought them into the United States. The rescue mission, which took place Wednesday, was a joint effort between animal advocates in Puerto Rico and U.S.-based Wings of Rescue, an organization that rescues dogs from high kill shelters and flies them to no-kill shelters throughout the United States.

People are abandoning their dogs at a high rate in Puerto Rico, due mainly to economic factors that have plagued the U.S. territory for several years, according to ABC News. Couple that with low spay-and-neuter rates and shelters with very little funding and you have a recipe for severe overpopulation on a small island.

“People are leaving the island in droves because they can’t afford to live here,” Christina Beckles, founder of the Puerto Rico-based Sato Project, told ABC News. “I would never condone someone abandoning an animal, but I understand.”

The 200+ dogs that made it off the island were first checked by veterinarians, and then flown out on two Wings of Rescue planes. The dogs first landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where roughly half of them were sent to animal shelters around the Sunshine State. The second batch of dogs were flown to North Carolina, where they will be sent to shelters around the state as well as to shelters in New York City.

“They’ll all get adopted,” Mary Steffen, shelter director for the Humane Society of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, told ABC News. “They will go fast.”