Hundreds Of Bulldogs Descend On Mexico City In World Record Attempt

Nearly 1,000 English Bulldogs walked through Mexico City with the goal of setting a new world record.

Bulldogs strut their stuff in the streets of Mexico for a world record. Via Bulldog MEXICO/Facebook
Stephanie Brown

English Bulldogs and their owners took to the streets in Mexico City, Mexico, this weekend in an attempt to set a world record.

A total of 951 English Bulldogs participated in the event, held on Feb. 26, Reuters reports.
 

 
The dogs, which had to be English Bulldogs and at least 1 year old to participate, gathered at the Monumento a la Revolución (Monument of the Revolution) in downtown Mexico City. They reportedly walked about a half a mile. Some even dressed up for the occasion.

Even Superman needs a break sometimes. Via Bulldog MEXICO/Facebook

“It’s an incredible breed,” English Bulldog owner Ana Belen Noriega told Reuters. “A lot of people think they are aggressive, but it is a very noble and tender breed.”

Organizers said 951 English Bulldogs participated. Via Bulldog MEXICO/Facebook

Organizers Club Bulldog México sent documentation of the event to Guinness World Records and are awaiting word on whether they did, in fact, set an official world record for the largest gathering of English Bulldogs.

