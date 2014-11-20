How To Find A Veterinarian For Your Dog

You just added a new dog to your family. Congratulations! Keeping your pet healthy is now one of your priorities. One of the best ways to help maintain your dog’s health is to make regular visits to a veterinarian. But with so many options out there, how should you go about finding a veterinarian for your dog?

What Is A Veterinarian?

The first step to choosing a dog veterinarian is understanding what makes a veterinarian a veterinarian.

Just like doctors for people, veterinarians go to a minimum of four years of graduate school. In the United States, they are awarded either a DVM or a VMD, both of which stand for “doctorate of veterinary medicine.” And just like physicians for people, veterinarians use the title doctor, as in Dr. Coldthermometer.

And also like doctors for people, veterinarians can specialize in certain areas of medicine, including everything from surgery to nutrition to sports medicine.

Veterinarians operate out of a variety of practice types, and you might see their place of business called a clinic, a hospital or a practice. Generally speaking, these all mean the same thing, though hospitals tend to be larger operations, while clinics and practices are typically smaller shops. Which type works best for you generally comes down to personal preference and the level of comfort for you and your dog.

Finding Veterinarians Near You

Now that your veterinary primer is out of the way, the next step is to find veterinarians near you.

The best way to find a veterinarian is word of mouth, according to Kimberly May, DVM, assistant director of professional and public affairs at the American Veterinary Medical Association. If you have dog-owning friends, ask them for a recommendation.

If you don’t have friends with dogs, or those who do don’t take their pets to the vet for regular checkups, then your next best option is to use online tools.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) is a professional organization for veterinarians. Virtually every vet in the United States is registered with the AVMA, and they offer a handy search tool at myveterinarian.com.

Another veterinary organization, the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), offers its own search tool for veterinarians. The major difference between the AAHA and AVMA search engines is that AAHA’s tool only returns AAHA-accredited hospitals.

Accreditation from AAHA is strictly voluntary but requires a veterinary practice to meet certain standards. That’s not to say an AAHA hospital is necessarily better than a non-AAHA hospital, but rather that you can be confident the AAHA-accredited hospital has been checked out by a third party.

“In the United States, all human hospitals must be accredited by an accrediting body and undergo regular reviews and quality checks,” says Kate Spencer, communications manager for AAHA. “But it’s really surprising that it’s not the same for animal hospitals, because it’s not required by law.”

The disadvantage of using the AVMA and AAHA tools is that you won’t see any customer reviews of potential veterinary practices. So, like any other business, you can use Yelp, Angie’s List or other business review site to find veterinarians in your area. But you may want to digest those reviews with a grain of salt.

“We caution against choosing [a veterinarian] solely based on that information, because it’s the Internet,” May says. “And there’s a rule that if you’re happy you’ll tell one person, if you’re not, you’ll tell 10.”

Finally, there are two major national veterinary hospital networks: VCA and Banfield. These chain hospitals can often offer lower prices by spreading out overhead and leveraging their purchasing power to strike deals with drug manufacturers. But the trade-off, at least in my experience, comes by way of typically not seeing the same veterinarian and staff members at each visit. There is value to having a veterinarian who really knows you and your pet.

In my experience, it’s a good idea to utilize all of these tools to help yourself make an informed, unbiased judgment. So pick out a few different veterinarians from these various sources and give them a call. I’ve lived in several cities with my pets and have found good fits and poor fits with veterinarians at practices of all shapes and sizes.

The Right Veterinary Hospital For You And Your Dog

Once you’ve narrowed down your choices to a few contenders, pick up the phone and give them a call. Some good topics to talk about include:

Hours: Is the hospital open 24/7 in case your dog has an emergency? If not, do they recommend a nearby emergency clinic where you can take your dog if he is bleeding or sick? If the hospital’s business hours are the same as your work hours, decide if you can deal with that or need to seek another option. Availability: How quickly can they schedule you in for an appointment? Decide whether the timing is acceptable. Payments: Does the hospital accept major credit cards? Does it accept other payment options, health credit cards or pet insurance?

You can also drive by veterinary practices in your area. This gives you a chance to judge accessibility for both your pet and your car. It also gives you a chance to form a general impression on the upkeep based on the outward appearance.

Scheduling an appointment doesn’t mean you’ve made a lifelong commitment to that particular veterinarian. Your veterinarian and the practice staff should work to win you over. If they don’t, and you live in an area with many veterinary practices, then keep looking. Veterinary medicine is highly competitive and you will find practices where the staff goes above and beyond the standard call of duty to win your business.

“Ask for a tour,” May says. “When you go around, don’t get in the way of things they’re doing, but take a look at the place and see if it’s somewhere that you feel comfortable, and go with your gut in some ways.”

Choose a veterinarian who communicates well with you. Some veterinarians might prefer working with animals to working with people, but a veterinarian should make a concerted effort to communicate directly with you. There are often multiple options available when treating your pet, and it’s important for your veterinarian to clearly explain the costs and benefits of each option.

Above all, choosing a veterinarian comes down to how well you and your pet click with the people working at the practice.

“One thing that I think a lot of people forget is that choosing a vet, like a physician or a dentist, is not one size fits all,” May says. “The key is finding a vet who works well with you as a team so you can help keep your pet healthy.”