How To Care For Your Young Dog

Somewhere between the ages of 7 and 18 months, most dogs enter what I refer to as the “test-your-patience,” challenging or, worse, rebellion phase. No longer the cute, cuddly puppy who you could easily handle, your adolescent dog is behaving, well, much like a teenage human.

But it is only natural for young dogs to want to flex their independence and desire to test their canine capabilities. In the wild, this is the age when their cousins — the wolves — leave the litter and venture out on their own. Yes, your dog who snores on his store-bought comfy bed and never had to hunt for food is genetically wired to mirror wild cousins who must forage for food and keep warm by sleeping in a pile of leaves.

This is the age in life when your young dog may conveniently “forget” the core basic obedience cues. Sure, he hears you shout, “Come, Jake,” but he opts to run in the opposite direction of the dog park or your backyard.

Take a deep breath in and exhale slowly. Remind yourself that this phase will pass and your dog will mature into a loving and loyal member of the family. But you are the key to your dog’s success. This is the crucial time to reinvest time and energy to re-school your dog on the obedience basics and enforce household rules so your young four-legged pal doesn’t turn into a pushy, demanding dog.

Tips For Enjoying Happy Days With Your Young Dog

1. Before bringing home a young dog, pet-proof your home room by room. Think like a dog capable of chewing your rug, tipping over kitchen trash cans and barking out the front window at any thing that moves outside, including a leaf falling from a tree.



2. Stock up on dog toys. Look for sales at your local pet supply store and buy in bulk. Stash most of the toys in a dog toy box. Every few days, rotate a few toys and engage your dog in play. Make a big whoop when you have him fetch “Froggie” and he doesn’t confuse it with “Bunny” upon his retrieval.

3. Step up playtime and canine sports. By this age, your young dog’s muscles and bones should be nearly developed. Always check with your veterinarian first, but he is at the age where he can work both his brain and his body at such organized canine sports as agility, luring and dock diving.

4. Reward good behavior and disrupt and divert bad behavior. If you call your dog inside your home and he pretends that he hit the canine mute button in his ears, don’t keep calling for him. Instead, walk away and ignore him. Only when he approaches, do you say, “Watch me. Sit.” If he complies, give him a small treat or heap on the praise. Then dash away into another room and call for him, making this more of a fun game for him to hone his recall skills. And, yes, you may need to usher him into the bathroom on occasion for a time out session to tone down rowdy behavior. When you open the door a few minutes later, do not make eye contact or say a single word. He will learn that rowdy antics do not reap your attention.

5. Get him used to being examined from head to tail by you, your family, your dog-loving friends and the staff at the veterinary clinic. Playfully open his mouth, inspect his ears and press each of his paw pads when he is relaxed. This will make future veterinary examinations and at-home medication-giving times far more peaceful for both you and your dog. By 6 months of age, also schedule surgery for spaying or neutering. This will prevent canine hormones from causing your young dog to roam to find a mate or a dogfight.

Before you realize it, the months have passed and your young canine is now a full-fledged adult dog in his prime years. So, keep that camera handy to record his adolescent antics. And repeat after me: “I will survive the young dog life stage.”