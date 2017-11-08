Houston Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Helps Lost Dog Find Her Home

When Houston Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. isn’t throwing strikes from the mound, he is helping dogs in any way he can. The all-star baseball player and animal advocate was recently in the news, not for his pitching capabilities, but for helping a Golden Retriever find her way home.
PLS RT!! This sweetie ran up to our house in the village. Fem golden w/ TCU collar. We are taking care of her, let me know if u recognize. pic.twitter.com/0aGTxFBl6x
— Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017
The dog somehow found her way to McCullers’ house, where the pitcher and his wife took her in and tweeted the dog’s description in the hopes that someone would recognize her, according to KPRC 2 in Houston.
Thank you all for the incredible support that you have shown the foundation over the past week. On the off day we were able to spend some time at Harris County Animal Shelter and saw some amazing puppies ready for adoption (like this guy shown here-Woody 😍). We also got to see one of the donation deliveries that the @lancemccullersjrfoundation had dropped off for the animals at the shelter. In addition, we were able to deliver thousands of dollars in supplies to @houstonpetsalive their new center that is now open and ready to take in dogs! This center will act as a holding place for any dogs displaced by the storm, giving them a better chance to be reunited with their owners at 8710 Stella link rd, Houston. We will continue to work to get these animals transported to safety along with bringing in shipments of shoes, clothes, baby supplies etc. from around the country. Please continue to donate to our cause so we can carry out this work for the months to come!!!! #Htown #Htownproud #harveyrelief #adoptdontshop
Within an hour, her family was contacted and the McCullers’ got her home. The dog, named Lola, is 9 years old and belongs to a neighbor. Her owner told KPRC 2 Lola had gotten out when a guest at their property accidentally left one of their gates open.
Even when McCullers is not advocating on behalf of the animals at Houston Pets Alive, an animal advocacy hoping to make the city’s shelters a no-kill city, he is looking out for dogs who happen to find their way to his home. He is an animal lover, and his Instagram photos of his baseball life are sprinkled with a hefty helping of dog photos. Nice save, McCullers family!