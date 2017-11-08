Houston Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Helps Lost Dog Find Her Home

When Houston Astros Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. isn’t throwing strikes from the mound, he is helping dogs in any way he can. The all-star baseball player and animal advocate was recently in the news, not for his pitching capabilities, but for helping a Golden Retriever find her way home.

PLS RT!! This sweetie ran up to our house in the village. Fem golden w/ TCU collar. We are taking care of her, let me know if u recognize. pic.twitter.com/0aGTxFBl6x — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

The dog somehow found her way to McCullers’ house, where the pitcher and his wife took her in and tweeted the dog’s description in the hopes that someone would recognize her, according to KPRC 2 in Houston.

Within an hour, her family was contacted and the McCullers’ got her home. The dog, named Lola, is 9 years old and belongs to a neighbor. Her owner told KPRC 2 Lola had gotten out when a guest at their property accidentally left one of their gates open.

Even when McCullers is not advocating on behalf of the animals at Houston Pets Alive, an animal advocacy hoping to make the city’s shelters a no-kill city, he is looking out for dogs who happen to find their way to his home. He is an animal lover, and his Instagram photos of his baseball life are sprinkled with a hefty helping of dog photos. Nice save, McCullers family!