Hilarious Illustrations Show Us How To Be A Cat

It’s not easy being a cat. In fact, cats are masters of manipulation, acrobatic ninjas, and independent creatures who could snooze literally anywhere and in any position. Sure, all of these skills are instinctual for them, but it would take serious work for us humans to excel at.

Luckily, artists Lisa Swerling and Ralph Lazar of creative agency Last Lemon have created a series of hilarious illustrations on how to be a cat. So if you want to learn how to run the world like your four-legged friend with nine lives, it’s time to take some notes. Here are some of their best tips.

1. Be in the way.



When it’s the LEAST convenient.

2. Snuggle aggressively.



It’s not a really a headbutt if it’s done with love, right?

3. Be difficult at bathtime.



So what if 71 percent of Earth is covered in water? YOU don’t have to be.

4. Go after the things you want.



Including all the balls and all the catnip.

5. Stay weird.

The weirdest ones are always the coolest ones.

6. Make the world your bed.

If it’s soft, it’s a place to snooze.

7. Appreciate your surroundings.

Even by jumping on said surroundings.

8. Live life on your own terms.

If they really want to see you, they’ll wait. Right?