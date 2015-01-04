Help! My Young Dog Threw Up — Now What?

Vomiting is an unpleasant topic, but as a dog owner you are likely to have to deal with it at some time.

As a longtime veterinarian and chief of staff at Animal House of Chicago, Complete Veterinary Care, I’ve seen my fair share of vomiting in dogs. In young dogs, vomiting may occur because the curious pooch ate something inappropriate. But it also could be a sign of a serious illness. I’ll help you figure out why your young dog is throwing up and what you should do about it.

Causes Of Vomiting

Along with treating lots of cases of vomiting in puppies, at Animal House of Chicago we also see many cases of young/adolescent dogs suffering differing degrees of gastrointestinal upset, resulting in vomiting. These adolescent dogs, ranging from 6 to 36 months old depending on the breed, may vomit occasionally for a variety of relatively benign reasons — to expel something unwanted from their stomach, as a result of gastric irritation, or in response to colonic stimulus.

Prolonged, unrelenting vomiting or regurgitation, however, can be a sign of a serious condition — anything from head trauma to toxin exposure to pancreatic cancer to gastrointestinal obstruction.

Common causes of vomiting include:

Eating indigestible substances

Overeating or eating too fast

Exercising immediately after eating

Motion sickness

Stress

Parasites

Serious illnesses, such as ulcers, kidney or liver disease, enterocolitis, parvovirus, distemper virus, pancreatitis, cancer, peritonitis, diabetes, acute gastritis, intestinal obstruction, food allergies, poisoning or other illnesses

If a dog vomits only a frothy, clear or yellowish fluid, he most likely has a stomach problem, such as acute gastritis, but he also could have pancreatitis, peritonitis or an intestinal obstruction.

And going through the motions of vomiting, but not bringing anything up could be a sign of bloat (also called gastric dilatation and possibly volvulus, or GDV), a very dangerous and potentially fatal condition in which the stomach twists inside a dog; this may require surgical intervention.

At Animal House of Chicago, dietary indiscretion is the leading cause of vomiting in adolescent dogs. The best means to prevent this type of vomiting is to think like a young dog and to always be on the lookout for things that a dog could possibly ingest, either inside or outside the home. This may mean going to extraordinary measures to secure anything and everything that a young dog could possibly get into his mouth.

I will always remember the young dog Jake who came to Animal House of Chicago suffering from uncontrollable vomiting. It happened on four separate occasions for the same reason. Why? Because Jake had a fetish for dirty human soaks — the dirtier the better, according to his owner. Jake licked and chewed off small pieces of the socks, which ultimately resulted in a bout of vomiting. Each time we successfully treated Jake for his illness we discussed in great detail with his owners the cause of Jake’s stomach upset. After four episodes, and perhaps running low on matching pairs of socks, the owners resolved to pick up their socks and not leave anything else around that Jake could be exposed to that would lead to another round of vomiting.

Know The Warning Signs

Signs to look for in young dogs include drooling, licking their lips, and swallowing excessively just before vomiting or when they feel nauseous. Some dogs may eat grass, possibly to relieve gastric irritation or to serve as a self-induced emetic.

If an otherwise healthy dog throws up occasionally, it may not be a major problem. But if you see any of the following signs, take your dog to your veterinarian immediately:

Frequent vomiting (more than once per day or on consecutive days)

Projectile vomiting

Vomit containing bright red blood or what looks like coffee grounds (this is partially digested blood)

Diarrhea along with the vomiting (rapidly can result in significant dehydration)

Lethargy or depression

Vomiting several hours after eating

Abdominal bloating

Diagnosis And Treatment For Vomiting

For severe, unrelenting vomiting, remove all food made available to your dog and check for signs of shock. If your pet is in shock from vomiting, he may have pale gums/skin, or an abnormal attitude and/or collapse/coma, this situation requires immediate veterinary attention. Also check for dehydration. A normal dog’s gums should be moist or slippery — a dehydrated dog’s gums will be tacky or dry to the touch. If a dog is dehydrated, immediate veterinary assistance is also needed.

Continued, repetitive or serious vomiting should be investigated more fully. Your veterinarian will more than likely be able to help diagnose the underlying condition with X-rays, bloodwork, fecal analysis, ultrasound imaging and/or a barium study, among other indicated diagnostic tests. If you can bring a sample of the dog’s vomit with you, it may also help in the diagnostic process.

For occasional or infrequent vomiting (and if the dog is not in shock or dehydrated) at-home therapy may be used. Withhold the dog’s food for 12 hours. Instead, provide the dog with ice cubes to lick or two to three tablespoons of water every half hour. This helps keep the mouth moist and aids in rehydration. Then, after 12 hours, offer small amounts of clean, fresh water. Reintroduce bland food between 12 and 24 hours after the initial vomiting incident. A mixture of rice and chicken is best (one part lean meat to five parts starchy food is ideal), but do not overdo it. Two to three teaspoons of the food mix is enough to test if the dog is able to eat the food and keep it down. If the dog does not vomit, continue with a little more bland food every hour or two. If vomiting stops, your pet can return to a normal diet gradually over the course of the next two to four days.

Ways To Avoid Vomiting

Many causes of vomiting cannot be prevented, but using the following tips can help minimize the chances of it happening:

Don’t change your dog’s diet suddenly. Always use a gradual approach in case gastric irritation or intestinal upset should result (a common occurrence when the diet is changed suddenly). Don’t give the dog toys that can be swallowed or chewed into pieces, thereby causing gastric and/or intestinal blockage or irritation. Be very careful if you give your dog bones. These, too, are routinely causes of vomiting episodes. Don’t let your dog scavenge. “Garbage gut” is what veterinarians commonly call the gastroenteritis caused by consuming scavenged items from the garbage. Watch inquisitive dogs carefully when out and about. A basket muzzle may be used to keep dogs from picking up non-edible items they might eat.

Vomiting Versus Regurgitation

Vomiting is not the same as regurgitation. Undigested food comes up spontaneously with no abdominal effort during regurgitation. Usually, this is a sign of esophageal issues or other problems occurring early on in the digestive process. Regurgitation should not be classified with vomiting, because a different range of possible causes are associated with regurgitation.

Vomiting usually empties the stomach of unwanted or indigestible material. It also accompanies a wide range of more serious problems triggered by nausea or gastric inflammation/irritation. Anything from infections and ulcers to cancer and drug reactions can lead to vomiting.