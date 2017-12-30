Guy Helps Nervous Dog At Groomer’s By Taking Off His Shirt And Joining Her

When your pet is feeling down, it’s the worst. You want to make that dog, cat, bird, hammie, bun, etc. etc. feel better, and you’ll look for ways to help the hurt. Some of them might be more unconventional than others.

Take this man at Marina Pet Spa in Marina Del Ray, California, who got on the grooming table to join his St. Bernard who was having some grooming-based anxiety, an Instagram video shows. Lee Asher took off his shirt and got under the brush so his dog Lillie could have a little company.

“Lillie gets nervous at the groomers so I got groomed next to her to make her feel better…” the caption reads.

Lillie is one of six rescue dogs Asher has. He recently launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund a trip across the country to raise awareness for shelter dogs, and save 48 of them along the way.

“We are gearing up for the adventure of a lifetime with a mission to get 48 dogs out of the shelters and into loving homes where they belong,” according to The Asher House Kickstarter campaign. “Separate from our mission, a part of our project is to bring you the adventure book of a lifetime, sharing our journey with you.”

Sounds like Asher not only cares about making his own dogs feel better but wants other dogs to feel secure, too. This is a kind way to help some other pets who might be nervous about a lot of things — especially big picture items like where to live, whom to call family — and need all the love and support and sitting-next-to they can get.