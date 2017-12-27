Guinea Pigs Star In Updated Literary Classics

It might not be the latest Dan Brown novel, and maybe it’s not a biography of Leonardo Da Vinci by Walter Isaacson, but a book published in 2017 is rising to the top of our list of best books of the year. And it’s not just us — the entire series is winning over other readers and at least one award-winning writer, as well.

“A Guinea Pig Romeo & Juliet” came out this year and marks the fourth in a series of classics reinterpreted with piggies, The Guardian reports. Bloomsbury Publishing’s tome has sold about 800 copies a week since its October release (so you know other people besides us are buying them), shooting it to the top of Amazon.co.uk’s Shakespeare list in mid-December — outselling all versions of Shakespeare’s tragedy — and it sounds like it did not disappoint fans of the genre of Guinea Pigs who star in classic literature retellings.

This particular Shakespearean tragedy features photos of Guinea Pigs dressed in Renaissance period pieces — ESPECIALLY HATS — with an abridged form of the play alongside (and secondary to, of course) the amazing photos. The cast includes striking golden-colored Marlin as Romeo and Bear as Juliet, who “assumes a particularly soulful look as she (or possibly he) partakes in the balcony scene with Marlin as Romeo,” as the news outlet describes it.

The series has sold almost quarter of a million copies around the world, with “A Guinea Pig Nativity” being the original and best-selling title; it has sold more than 80,000 copies. “Guinea Pig Oliver Twist” came next, followed by another classic that Booker prize-winning novelist Salman Rushdie gave high praise.

“This may be the definitive version of ‘Pride and Prejudice,’” Rushdie has said of the 50-page abridged Guinea Pig version of the Jane Austen novel. “If they could get ‘War and Peace’ down to this length, it would be a service to mankind.”

We know he’s referring to the length, but we know that seeing the poised piggies and their costumes would also benefit humanity. We can’t wait to see what’s next in the series, for us and the world at large.