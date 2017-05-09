Guinea Pig Puts Down Carrot, Questions Life

You eat the broccoli, the story ends. You wake up in your bed and believe whatever you want to believe. You eat the carrot, you stay in wonderland, and see how deep the rabbit hole goes.

One guinea pig looks like she’s recently had a life-changing revelation in a video posted to YouTube by DailyPicksandFlicks. She stares off into space as if a giant mind-altering thought just occurred to her and life will never be the same.

There’s a carrot in front of her but she couldn’t care less. Her friend keeps munching away at a broccoli crown, totally unaware of the true nature of The Matrix that her friend has discovered.

A version of the video with “Sounds of Silence” by Simon and Garfunkel is a nice touch. While the song plays “Hello darkness, my old friend,” the thousand-yard stare of the guinea pig appear even deeper.

This guinea pig’s conscious-expansion looks pretty profound. We know the world will never be the same for her.