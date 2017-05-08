Grumpy Old Cat Turns Into Big Softy With Foster Kittens

Tabby Mason was described by the group who rescued him as an “ancient, battle-scarred feral cat with advanced kidney disease.” In short, he was a grumpy old cat. But a little bit of joy entered his life and made him show love again.

Rescue group TinyKittens recently posted a video to Facebook of the senior cat letting down his tough exterior in the presence of foster kittens. The sweet clip shows the cranky elder kitty turn into a gentle soul while little kittens climb all over him.



Mason is an ancient, battle-scarred feral cat with advanced kidney disease. Instead of euthanasia, we felt he deserved to live his sunset months in comfort, free from pain. What happened next will make your heart melt. <3 See additional videos of the adorable interactions between Grandpa Mason and "his" foster kittens at TinyTuxies. And please remember that spaying and neutering is the only way to prevent unwanted cats and kittens like Mason and "his" kittens from being born and suffering. Contact your local shelter or SPCA if you need assistance with spaying and neutering… most have free or low cost programs, and are happy to help. More about the rescue work we do: TinyKittens.com Posted by Tinykittens on Sunday, May 7, 2017



In addition to the aches and pains that come with old age, Mason also suffered from a badly injured foot, several abscessed teeth and a ferocious temperament. TinyKittens took him in and fixed him up, so he could “live his sunset months in comfort, free from pain,” text in the video explains.

He began to relax a bit in a home but still wasn’t open to affection. With the introduction of the foster kittens, however, he finally displayed warmth and love. The rescue now refers to him as “Grandpa Mason.”

The Facebook post and video come with warnings about how to prevent unwanted kittens, such as the ones who this rescue had to save. Sometimes they turn into unwanted adults, such as Grandpa Mason. There are only so many homes for cats, and this young litter and its new adoptive grandpa were lucky enough to find caring people to take them in and provide a happy life.