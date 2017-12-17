Grumpy Husky Looks Pretty Grinchy (But Acts Like A Sugar Plum)

In this season full of holiday cheer, you’ll come across a Scrooge here and there. But like the cranky miser, once the frost melts you might just find a sweet soul beneath.

Anuko the Siberian Husky looks like he wants no part of Christmas — or anything festive — on his Instagram. His owner, Jasmine Milton from Telford, Shropshire, England, says that it’s only on the outside, and down deep he’s a loving guy. In fact, he’s Milton’s emotional support animal.





“He is very empathetic and when I’m not feeling well or good he’ll come and put his head in my lap, and if I’m having an anxiety attack he’ll paw at my arms and then sit on my hands,” Milton told Petcha.com. “It helps a lot!”

Milton got Anuko when he was only 8 weeks old. She says she had been experiencing depression and needed some help.

“I didn’t have a job and I quit school,” Milton told us. “Thanks to [Milton’s] support, I’m now completing my education, and I’m applying for veterinary school this year. I wouldn’t have been able to do this without him!”

So why does this sweet dog seem like such a grump? Milton says it’s simply his resting dog face.

“It’s his mask that gives him his grumpy look,” Milton told Petcha. “He does smile sometimes, but because of his mask, he more often than not looks very menacing.”

Menacing-looking, yes. Menacing-acting? Nah.

“He is a quiet dog but is a people person,” Milton says. “He prefers somebody’s company. He’s very kind and playful and gentle, he never gets into any kind of trouble and is a very good dog. People are often surprised by how quiet and well behaved he is.”

Anuko turns 4 years old in a couple of weeks. Although he sure looks unimpressed about birthdays in some of his photos, we know that both he and Milton will be celebrating their happy years together.