Dogs In Towels Pose For Nativity Scene And It’s Too Perfect

Move over cats in Christmas sweaters. Step aside puppies sitting on Sana’s lap. We have found the cutest Christmas-themed pet photo, and it involves baby Jesus.

England-based grooming company Wags To Riches, got their resident pup and several of their clients’ pets to pose for a dog-themed nativity with the dogs wearing towels. The photo was shared on their Facebook page, and it started stealing hears immediately.





“They were all happy to sit for the photo. It’s amazing what dogs will do for a biscuit,” Toby and Jo, owners of Wags To Riches, told The Dodo.

And no, the puppy in the manger is not real. The groomer told The Dodo that it’s actually a pottery figurine.

Could’ve fooled us!

But the ability to get several dogs to sit still for a photo with towels draped over them is quite the miracle, biscuit or not.