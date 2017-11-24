Great Dane Brings His Beloved Unicorn Pillow With Him To Relax On The Couch

Everyone has their favorite pillow or blanket. The one that’s the right amount of soft and cushy to send you off into an epic afternoon nap.

And this isn’t exclusive to humans, apparently. A Great Dane named Quincy knows this feeling all too well. His unicorn pillow is his favorite cuddle buddy, and he was caught on video carrying “Uni” around the house and into the living room to chill with the family.

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Quincy The Rescued Great Dane, and shows Quincy carrying Uni down the stairs in his mouth, through the hallway, and into the living room.

Quincy eventually drops Uni onto the couch, and climbs on top of it to catch a soccer game with his humans. And all snuggled up atop his pillow pet is clearly Quincy’s happy place.