Great Dane Brings His Beloved Unicorn Pillow With Him To Relax On The Couch

This Great Dane needs his special unicorn pillow if he's gonna relax on the couch.

Written by
"I can't get cozy without my unicorn pillow!"
Chrissa Hardy

Everyone has their favorite pillow or blanket. The one that’s the right amount of soft and cushy to send you off into an epic afternoon nap.

And this isn’t exclusive to humans, apparently. A Great Dane named Quincy knows this feeling all too well. His unicorn pillow is his favorite cuddle buddy, and he was caught on video carrying “Uni” around the house and into the living room to chill with the family.

“Uni is forever my plus one.” Via Quincy The Rescued Great Dane/YouTube

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Quincy The Rescued Great Dane, and shows Quincy carrying Uni down the stairs in his mouth, through the hallway, and into the living room.

“I’m just gonna nap right here.” Via Quincy The Rescued Great Dane/YouTube

Quincy eventually drops Uni onto the couch, and climbs on top of it to catch a soccer game with his humans. And all snuggled up atop his pillow pet is clearly Quincy’s happy place.

Article Categories:
Trending