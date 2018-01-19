Great Dane And Toddler Meet And Instantly Become Friends

First impressions are important. One awkward comment and your entire relationship with that person could be ruined. Luckily, when you’re a toddler, and you’re meeting a dog for the first time, things usually go well and it’s just all-around cute.

That’s exactly how it went down when a 1-year-old Great Dane named Kernel met a little boy of the same age in a pet store in Brighton, Massachusetts. A video of their interaction was shared on Rumble by Storyful, and it’s filled with cuddles.

The little boy seems to be amazed at how big Kernel is, and gently pets him as Kernel leans down and gives him sniffs and smooches.





Then comes the little boy’s giggle. And OMG it’s everything a baby giggle should be, and more.





*squee*