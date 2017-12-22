Service Dog Drops Puck During Hockey Game To Celebrate $50K Donation

In celebration of a $50,000 grant to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit that provides free service dogs to those in need, the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks invited 17-year-old special needs teen Danny McHale, and his companion dog, Lake, to drop the game at the December 21 game versus the Vancouver Canucks.

McHale and his pal Lake represented the non-profit that received the grant from the Sharks Foundation, according to NHL.com.

12/10 would have this very good dog drop the puck again. pic.twitter.com/UjZfcZ4yQv — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 22, 2017

“Danny, a lifelong Shark’s fan from Danville, California, and his companion dog Lake, have been practicing all to drop the puck,” the Sharks announcer said as Lake took the puck from Danny and dropped it to the ice.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled with the presentation and the drop.

Greatest puck drop ever — korey van strien (@korey_van_korey) December 22, 2017

I wanna hate this cause I’m a Kings fan but I just can’t. Good doggo, respecc — Jacob (@FalloutFPS) December 22, 2017

It was the perfect drop, and all for a great cause. Go Sharks!