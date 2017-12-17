Go On A ‘Parrot Safari’ In Brooklyn

Brooklyn has a lot to offer — beautiful architecture, gorgeous skylines, a thriving art and music scene, free pizza at bars. It also features something pretty out of the ordinary for a typical city setting.

Naturalized Quaker parrots, also known as Monk parakeets, fill the skies in certain spots, and one man leads tours of their favorite roosts, CNN Travel reports. Steve Baldwin has given free Saturday morning tours to see them for 12 years.

“I’m one of the people who has taken an interest in the fact that the birds, who really don’t belong here, are here,” Baldwin told the news outlet. Rumor has it the birds came here in the 1960s from Argentina, where they were considered an over-populous nuisance and shipped to New York; the plan went south when the birds broke out of containers at John F. Kennedy airport in Queens.

Baldwin starts the tours at Brooklyn College, and walks his tour groups to trees with multiple nests in the branches. The parrots weave them together in a large network, evenly spaced to balance the weight of all those Quaker quarters.

The birds appear to like Brooklyn, Baldwin told CNN. The urban hustle doesn’t bother them, and a lack of predators, like hawks and owls, helps them feel secure.

Baldwin has even seen them eating a slice of pizza in the trees. Sounds like they’re fitting right in in their adoptive home.