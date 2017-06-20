Girl Punks Mom By Swapping Out Family Photos With Poses From Her Dog

What better way to punk your mom than to swap out family photos with those of your dog. That is exactly what Twitter user Hooper (@hooper_2014) did. Hooper swapped out a photo of herself, wearing a flower dress and pigtails with that of her dog, Dixie, wearing a flower dress and faux pigtails. Hilarious!

“I’ve been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn’t amused,” Hooper wrote on Twitter.

I've been recreating family pictures with my dog and slowly replacing them around the house to see if my mom would notice. She wasn't amused pic.twitter.com/JATXIsA0IY — Hooper (@mhooper_2014) June 17, 2017

The second photo shows an older woman wearing a vest over a collared shirt. She has a big flower in her hair. Hooper didn’t let this one go, as it was seemingly too good to pass up. She outfitted Dixie in a collared shirt and used yarn to create the head of hair. And of course a flower was somehow attached, probably to the yarn that served as the hair.

The third photo has Hooper in her graduation gown holding her cap. Dixie is wrapped in a green “gown” complete with a graduation cap and a medal, presumably for stellar academic achievement (or perhaps attendance).

The fourth image is a screenshot conversation between Hooper and her mom, where her mom punks Hooper back with a comment regarding Dixie’s graduation picture.

Touché mom!