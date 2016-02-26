Giant Tortoise In Arizona Befriends Injured Baby Bunny

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Dove Mountain, Arizona, got a furry surprise when a two-week-old desert cottontail rabbit got into the enclosure of the the hotel’s resident sulcata tortoise where it snuggled up to the limbs of the big reptile. The tiny baby rabbit was found one morning last week by Ranger Brian with plant material wrapped around the little lagomorph’s neck, according to a post on the Ritz Carlton, Dove Mountain Facebook page.

The tortoise and the hare apparently quickly bonded, because when Ranger Brian (No last name given) tried to remove the 4-inch-long bunny in an effort to remove the plant matter from the rabbit’s neck, the tortoise became animated, grunting and groaning in what Ranger Brian interpreted as a clear demand that he take great care of the tortoise’s furry new friend.

The abandoned bunny is doing much better now without the plant matter and with plenty of care not only from the tortoise but from the hotel rangers as well. Rangers plan to release the rabbit back in the wild sometime this week, a spokesperson for the hotel told Petcha.com.