German Shepherd’s Unique Growl Sounds Like Alien Bird Call

Learning how to growl for a dog seems as easy and instinctual as learning how to walk. And while every dog’s growl is slightly different, most of them sound relatively similar and menacing. But one dog’s growl stands out from the pack.

In a video posted to Rumble by user KaytCo, a German Shepherd is recorded making an attempt to growl, but the sound that comes out sounds more like an otherworldly creature making a bird call.

The tone of it is higher pitched than a normal growl, has a rolling gurgle, and has moments of ear-piercing screechiness. It’s utterly bizarre.

By the looks of it, the dog is trying so hard to seem intimidating, as its teeth are bared the entire time — perhaps it’s a nervous reaction, or maybe toothy is just this dog’s chosen mode of verbal communication with its owner.

But the awkwardness of the growl is equal parts delightful and hysterical.