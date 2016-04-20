German Shepherd Wins Best In Show At Westminster

Rumor has it a German Shepherd Dog named after an Adele song won Best in Show at Westminster. And that rumor is true.

GCH CH Lockenhaus’ Rumor Has It V Kenlyn, or Rumor for short, beat out more than 2,500 dogs to win the top prize Tuesday night at the 141st Annual Westminster Kennel Club’s Dog Show.





Best In Show Judge Thomas J. Bradley III called the 5-year-old dog “magnificent” in an interview with Fox Sports immediately following the competition.

“The German shepherd standard talks about quality and nobility, [which are] sometimes unrecognizable. But when you recognize, it hits you home,” he said.

Rumor, who lives in Wisconsin with her co-owner and handler Kent Boyles, is the second German Shepherd to win Best In Show. CH. Covy Tucker Hill’s Manhattan won Best in Show in 1987.

Rumor won her group, the Herding Group, Monday before moving on to join six other group winners in the Best in Show competition.

She won the herding group last year as well, but lost BIS to a German Shorthaired Pointer named GCH Vjk-Myst Garbonita’s California Journey aka CJ.

The six other dogs who competed for BIS with Rumor last night were:

1. Boxer GCH CH Mephisto’s Speak Of The Devil, aka Devlin, winner of the Working Group.

The winner of the Working Group is the Boxer! Posted by Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, February 14, 2017



2. Norwich Terrier GCHS CH Taliesin Twice As Nice, aka Tanner, winner of the Terrier Group.

Our last Group Winner is the Norwich Terrier! Posted by Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, February 14, 2017



3. Irish Setter GCH CH Vermilion’s Sea Breeze, aka Adrian, winner of the Sporting Group.

The winner of the Sporting Group is Adrian the Irish Setter! Posted by Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, February 14, 2017



4. Norwegian Elkhound GCH CH Vin-Melca’s Daggarwood Delight, aka Duffy, winner of the Hound Group.

The first winner of the night is the Norwegian Elkhound! Posted by Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, February 13, 2017



5. Pekingese GCHB CH Pequest Pickwick, aka Chuckie, winner of the Toy Group.

The winner of the Toy Group is ‘Chuckie,’ the Pekingese! Posted by Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, February 13, 2017



6. Miniature Poodle GCHB CH Danfour Avalon As If, aka Aftin, winner of the Non-Sporting Group.

The winner of the Non-Sporting Group is the Miniature Poodle! Posted by Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Monday, February 13, 2017



Adrian the Irish Setter took Reserve Best in Show, which is a fancy way of saying second place.

The Best In Show award marks the 104th career win for Rumor, according to Westminster Kennel Club. Boyles told WKC that Rumor is retiring and that this show would be her last. Puppies are most likely in her future, he said.