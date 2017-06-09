German Shepherd Doesn’t Let Dwarfism Get Him Down

Just one look at MikeyGus and you can tell he is not like most other German Shepherds. The 1-year-old dog is much shorter and his legs are bowed. He has a pronounced underbite and his walk is more of a waddle.

MikeyGus has achondroplasia dwarfism. It has caused him to look different, and to do some things differently, sure. But at the end of the day, he’s just like any other dog.





“MikeyGus is still your average dog,” owner Amy Carkuff told Petcha.com. “He chews on slippers, barks loudly, loves a good chew toy, guards his treasures diligently — although he can’t bury it because his paws are like floppy flippers — and finds cats fascinating.”

And it certainly doesn’t make him any less loveable.

“MikeyGus is sweet, loving, charming and hilarious,” she said. “He’s wonderful!”

Michelangelo Augustine Von Carkuff was born on June 8, 2016, to proud parents Spartacus and Temperance, both German Shepherd Dogs. It wasn’t long before Amy and husband, Heath, noticed Michelangelo Augustine, or MikeyGus for short, was not like the other six puppies in the litter.

“From about 6 weeks old, MikeyGus began to appear stockier than his other six littermates,” Amy said. “Then, he began waddling and didn’t seem to be growing at the same rate as the others.”

It wasn’t until MikeyGus was 16 weeks old that he was diagnosed with achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism. Those with achondroplasia have difficulty converting cartilage to bone, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine. The Carkuffs, who live in Leavenworth, Indiana, were not surprised when they heard the news. MikeyGus’ legs were much shorter, his balance was shaky, and he had a smaller mouth that caused his teeth to crowd and his snout to swell up. Still, just because they had a hunch didn’t mean they weren’t worried.

“We were scared because our entire family — we have three daughters — had fallen madly in love with him,” Amy said. “We knew the life expectancy could be short.”

Then MikeyGus took a turn for the worse around Christmas and stopped walking. The vet suggested the family make “a tough decision,” but MikeyGus didn’t give up.

“Instead, it’s like he KNEW his prognosis, and he tried harder,” Amy said. “Within a couple of weeks, he was walking. He learned his balance and how to adjust for his build. MikeyGus just completely blossomed and thrived!”

The little pup that could just celebrated his first birthday. His family documents his adventures on Instagram (@practicallyperfectineveryway_). He is a happy dog who loves attention, especially from Amy.

“In this way, he’s like a toddler,” she said. “He loves attention. Demands it, really. He’s a big talker, barking to express himself quite often. He’ll simply look right at you and, ‘Woof!’”

He’s also quite curious.

“Curiosity is his main drive,” Amy said. “He’s a big explorer who has to have his nose in everything.”

And, of course, he’s determined.

“Determination is obviously one of his traits, and he thinks he can do everything the other dogs can,” Amy said.

And he can for the most part. He loves to chase after water from the hose as well as toads and other animals in the Carkuff family. He also likes to find sticks and rocks and other “treasures” outside and bring them home to his “dragon’s lair,” aka bed.

“This is his obsession,” Amy said. “He is a professional hoarder.”

MikeyGus does require some special care. The Carkuffs watch his diet closely because excess weight could burden his malformed legs. He also tends to become overheated, so they add frozen veggies and ice to his diet. And since his lower teeth are exposed, they need to be brushed.

His walking is limited to soft surfaces because of his severe elbow luxation. He tires quickly and needs to be carried or pushed in his dog stroller. Playtime is usually limited to a confined area.

“We constantly assess his level of comfort and watch for any sign of pain,” Amy said. “He’s amazingly happy!”

MikeyGus’ determination is only matched by that of his family’s. They are determined to give him the best life possible.

“I want MikeyGus to know he is a blessing,” Amy said. “I want him to know love, acceptance, happiness, and comfort. I want him to live without pain and know I will fight with him through this.”

With all this love and support, MikeyGus continues to defy expectations.

“MikeyGus has shown me how disabilities do not have to define your limitations,” Amy said. “He’s shown me strength and determination. He’s shown me that a ‘diagnosis’ is a starting point. NOT an ending point.”

MikeyGus’ story is just beginning.