German Ad Shows Cats Causing All Kinds Of Trouble At The Grocery Store

Ever wonder what would happen if cats had a grocery store all to themselves? Now you don’t have to!

German supermarket chain Netto Marken-Discount released an ad on YouTube by nettotv in 2016, that’s making the rounds again on the internet, featuring cats in the grocery store.





Cats are shopping, running the checkout aisles, and generally causing all kinds of cute chaos.





There’s even some classic cat-like panic when a bunch of cucumbers roll onto the floor.





At the end of the ad, a cat is about to pay for groceries when the price pops up on the register. The cat smiles, and is clearly pleased with the total.

So if you’re ever in Germany and need to pick up a few things, swing by Netto, because it’s cat-approved.