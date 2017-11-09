Funds Being Raised To Honor First Cat In Space

A very special cat might be about to get a very special commemoration. She deserves the award for going above and beyond (way above, really beyond).

A Kickstarter campaign has been launched to create a commemorative statue for Félicette, the first cat in space. Her successful flight took off from the Sahara in 1963. It lasted about 15 minutes, and she traveled nearly 100 miles above Earth before safely returning. Since then, supporters say, she has been mostly forgotten.

Matthew Serge Guy, a creative director working at Anomaly London, started the campaign for the feline member of Centre National d’études Spatiales (CNES), France’s NASA. Guy says he saw a towel in the company kitchen commemorating the 50th anniversary of the first cat in space.

“There was no name for the cat on the towel, nor did it resemble Félicette,” Guy writes on the Kickstarter site. “After Googling it, I became fascinated with Félicette’s story, how it had been forgotten over the years, and (like the design of the tea towel) misattributed. It felt like something big should be done to right these wrongs.”

The goal is to raise $52,439 for a bronze statue, to be erected in Paris. For her big trip to the stars, perhaps this brave cat does deserve to have recognition here on Earth.