Fox Is Thoroughly Entertained By Dog Toys In The Middle Of A Snowstorm

Watch this fox play around with dog toys while it's snowing and try not to smile.

"Dog toys just strewn about in the snow? Don't mind if I do."
You might think dogs are the only ones interested in playing with dog toys. And you would be wrong.

On Dec. 20, 2017, a dog owner in Levittown, Pennsylvania, caught on video a fox playing with their dog’s toys in the yard while the snow was coming down. The video was then shared on YouTube by ViralHog.

The fox tosses a toy up in the air, and then does that acrobatic, foxy leap straight into the ground in order to retrieve it.

“These toys are mine for the day.”

“It snowed a couple days ago and this fox hung around playing with my dog’s toys for a couple hours,” reads the caption on the video.

So, this fox was entertained on a cold winter day by dog toys for HOURS.

“Can I come back and play tomorrow, please?”

We’re kinda bummed this video is only slightly over a minute long, because watching this fox play around with toys in the snow is endlessly adorable.

