Former Shelter Dog Breaks Record For Sniffing Out Contraband At San Francisco Airport

A dog who was once living on the streets has a new life sniffing out food contraband at San Francisco International Airport. He’s so good at what he does, he broke the city’s contraband seizure record, finding more food that could bring dangerous pests into the United States than any sniffer dog before him.

Before he came to SFO, Skipper was a stray who was picked up and taken to a Michigan shelter. A worker there noticed the Beagle-mix enjoyed working, so he was sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Detector Dog Training Center in Newnan, Georgia, for training as a food contraband detection dog. The training center mostly recruits shelter dogs for government work.

Skipper is a natural sniffer dog. In fact, the 8-year-old dog recently broke the city’s record of 14,000 seizures, held by a Beagle named Duffy, who has since retired.

“Right before Thanksgiving, he found a banana on a flight. A banana is not normally what you’d consider a big deal, but it was his 20,000th seizure,” Peter De Souza, Skipper’s handler with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, told KPIX 5.

Skipper may be the hardest working dog at San Francisco International Airport, but he probably doesn’t know it.

“He knows when we’re out here, we’re working. And it’s not so much working for him — it’s a game,” De Souza said. “Find an item, you get a treat.”

Thank you, Skipper, for keeping the country free of unwanted pests.