Former Homeless Cat Has Gravely, Life-Well-Lived Meow

Older pets who get rehomed probably have lived a couple of lives. They might’ve spent time at the shelter or at another home or a combination of both.

It sounds like one cat could have some stories to tell, based on his gravely, world-weary voice heard in a Rumble video posted by qt animals. Out of the 13-year-old cat’s mouth comes a big, booming voice, and we bet if he could talk, we’d be totally enthralled.

The caption below the video tells us that Ollie was adopted by a happy family about five years ago. Also that he’s a “gentle and loving cat” who is grateful to be living in a happy home, despite sounding kinda growly.

“Ollie’s meow has gotten grittier with age,” the caption continues. “Now he has such a unique meow that really sets him apart from other cats. He is getting old these days, but he is still the friendliest and sweetest cat you’ve ever seen. He loves to cuddle and get love from his owners. But he’s always making these crazy baby roaring sounds. Such a cutie!”

Maybe what Ollie keeps talking about is how happy he is to be in a great place. He might be done with his old stories and moved on to singing about his forever home.