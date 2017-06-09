Former ‘Bait’ Dog Loves New Life With Forever Family

A dog was given a second chance after she was found wandering the streets of Phoenix, Arizona, in bad shape, full of ticks, and with her ears torn off, most likely from being a “bait” dog in dog fights.

The Pit Bull was in such terrible shape that most wondered how she could have survived. But she did.

“She was emaciated and covered in ticks,” Jeannette Goldsberry, the woman who adopted the dog, which she named Calista, told The Dodo. “She was so dirty, he (the police officer who took her to a local shelter) thought that she was brown, and she was so swollen and scarred, he thought that she was also blind.”

“She had multiple bite wounds to her ear,” Goldsberry said. “One of her ear flaps was completely severed; the other one was rotten and decayed and not preservable.”

Volunteers at Mayday Pit Bull Rescue contacted Goldsberry to see if she could foster Calista, and she did. She and her husband picked Calista up and then took her to a team of emergency room veterinarians who worked on Calista. They initially had their doubts the dog would survive because she was in such terrible shape.

“She ended up having multiple tick-borne diseases, and she was anemic,” Goldsberry told The Dodo. “The people at the rescue said she was the worst they’d ever seen. I mean, she literally smelled like death — it was horrible.”

Not knowing if Calista would survive the night, the Goldsberry’s named her.

“When you rescue a dog, you always want to give them a name, especially if they’re going to stay that night, so if they die, they die with a name,” Goldsberry said. “We named her Calista, which means ‘most beautiful.’”

But she did survive all those reconstructive surgeries and treatments and when she was put up for adoption, the Goldsberry’s couldn’t not adopt her.

“Everyone else joked and said they knew she was staying, but we said, ‘No, no, she’s just a foster,’” Goldsberry said. “And then as soon as she was available for adoption, I said ‘No, she’s not going anywhere.’”



“Now I can’t imagine her being anywhere but with us,” she added. “I think we needed to emotionally accept that we were ready to bring her in.”

And they were. Their other rescue dog, Zazu, already became attached to Calista, teaching her how to be a dog, how to play like dogs play.

“She loves life,” Goldsberry said. “She loves food. She loves people. She loves other animals. She’s just an amazing, amazing soul. Sometimes fear crops up from her experiences, but she’s pretty much overcome all of that.”