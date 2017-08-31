Parrot Witnesses A Murder, Case Ends In Conviction

In May of 2015, Martin Duram of Ensley Township, Michigan, suffered fatal gunshot wounds. They only witnesses to the shooting were his wife, Glenna Duram, and his parrot, Bud. Glenna was hospitalized for her own gunshot wound to the head, and later released; Bud went to live with Marty’s ex-wife, Christine Keller, where he began to repeat an argument in a man’s and woman’s voices that ended in the grim line: “Don’t f——cking shoot.”

This week, Glenna was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Martin, The Detroit News reports. A jury in a White Cloud, Michigan, courtroom found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.

Several of Martin’s family members urged investigators in the case to interview Bud, according to the news outlet. The family gave a local TV reporter a video of the bird repeating what sounded like an argument between Martin and Glenna, which was heated and ended with the disturbing plea.

“Get out,” Bud repeated in Martin’s voice.

“Where will I go?” he’d respond in Glenna’s voice.

Then, in Martin’s voice again: “Don’t f——cking shoot.”

It’s unknown whether Bud was called as a witness, a prospect that a prosecutor derided in an interview with The Detroit News, but it appears that his testimony could have led to the same conclusion. Regardless, the pet bird did see a horrific crime that robbed him of his owner and left him repeating the scene over and over again.