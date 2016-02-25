Florida Man Drags Shark To Shore For A Photo Opp.

The latest viral video making the rounds on the Interwebs comes at the expense of a shark off the coast of Florida. A man was shore fishing and captured a shark while another man grabs the shark and rather than quickly release it, decides to drag the shark by the tail, to shore so he can pose for pictures with some tourists.
The video was captured and posted to Facebook by Ashleigh Walters of TV news station WPTV. It is unclear from the video if the shark survived the abuse, but the man with the ridiculous man bun apparently didn’t care too much for the shark because it wasn’t him who dragged the animal back into the ocean.
Article Tags:clean posts · fish channel · florida · photo opportunity · shark
Article Categories:Fish · Lifestyle · Saltwater Fish