Five Rescue Puppies Bitten By Copperhead Snake Are Recovering

Five rescue puppies, all bitten by a copperhead snake last week, are doing better and appear to be out of danger.

The dogs were outside on their foster parent’s porch when they were each bitten by the venomous reptile. It is believed that the dogs were playing with the snake when each got bitten. Two of the puppies were bitten on the face.

“The faces swelled immediately and she (the foster mom) gave them Benadryl which was absolutely perfect and then rushed them to the emergency vet,” Patty McCroskey, a foster parent with Halos 2nd Chance Rescue told WATE TV.

McCroskey told WATE TV that the bites left the dogs swollen and in pain, but the veterinarians where the pups were treated, Volunteer Vet Clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee, said the dogs should make a full recovery.

Each of the pups were given antivenin to counteract the snake bite and the rescue has launched a GoFundMe to help defray the costs, which amounted to $900 per shot. The emergency vet fees are currently at $8,000.

The puppies are around 7 to 8 weeks old and when they are fully recovered, they will be put up for adoption. Their mother, named Daisy, will also be put up for adoption.

If you wish to donate to help the shelter pay for the vet bill, visit the GoFundMe page set up by the shelter.